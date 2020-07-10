Two years on, can you solve mystery of armed hold-up?
ALMOST two years ago, on July 11, 2018, a person dressed as cartoon character Jake the Dog walked into a Bundaberg service station with what appeared to be a firearm.
Money was taken in the hold-up, where a mysterious offender wore a black face mask, black gloves and a black Adidas brand bum bag.
Chilling video revealed the incident, as the robber entered the store in the cartoon outfit.
The offender fled on foot after the 2.30am incident.
A spokeswoman for Bundaberg police confirmed officers were still investigating the crime.
Clues in the case:
- Offender wore a yellow Jake the Dog onesie
- Incident happened at 2.30am on July 11, 2018.
- Robber used what looked to be a firearm
- They fled on foot towards Farthing St
- The person was 165 to 170cm tall
- In addition to wearing the onesie, the offender was wearing black gloves, a black Adidas bum bag, a black mask and black shoes.
Can you help?
Call Police Link on 131 444.