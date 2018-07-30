Two years and three months in jail over dismissed charge

A MAN has spent 750 more days in custody than he should have after a manslaughter charge was dismissed.

Troy Allan Dononvan, 41, had been charged with manslaughter over the death of his defacto partner who was found deceased in a national park in western Queensland in 2016.

Donovan had been travelling from Western Australia to Northern Territory with defacto partner Bernandine Frances Clement, 38.

The pair were heading to Bundaberg when they stopped overnight at Bladensburg National Park, 17kms south-west of Winton, on April 19, 2016.

Donovan was originally charged with assault occasioning bodily harm but it was upgraded to manslaughter 15 months later at the committal hearing.

He spent two years, three months and 21 days in custody awaiting a trial for manslaughter as prosecutors struggled to track down Ms Clement's medical records.

Today, Donovan received a 12-months prison term for the assault charge, which he has wholly served. The court heard if he had been sentenced in 2016, he would have been given parole after three months.

Chief Justice Catherine Holmes questioned Crown prosecutor Joshua Phillips about the delay and why Donovan had spent 842 days in presentence custody.

"It just seems to never have been a very powerful case," she said.

Read full story here: Travesty of justice as man spends two years extra in prison