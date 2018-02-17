Two-year wait ends with station reveal for Ipswich firies

Hayden is a young and versatile member of our team. He covers council, court and police. He also fills in on sport occasionally. He enjoys telling people’s stories and loves chasing the tough ones. He is always up for a story lead or just a chat about a certain issue.

FROM Tuesday Ipswich firefighters will have access to state-of-the-art facilities when they make the long-awaited move into the new $3.6 million Bundamba Fire Station.

Almost two years in the making, firefighters will relocate equipment from their temporary station in Newtown into the new space.

A community open day will be held at the Bundamba Station between 2pm and 4pm on Saturday - before it becomes operational on Tuesday.

Fire fighters and staff prepare to move into their new fire station at Bundamba. David Nielsen

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services Ipswich Area Commander, Inspector Aerron Patterson said the station would improve the capability of firefighters to respond to incidents.

A spare rescue truck at Ripley will also move to the new site, which is more central in the Ipswich region and provides better access to highways.

"In terms of response capacity for the rescue truck, it does enhance our response times dramatically," Inspector Patterson said.

A display cabinet featuring helmets and uniforms greet visitors at the Bundamba Station reception. David Nielsen

The addition of a new heavy-rescue support vehicle for the station will also allow firefighters to respond to more heavy rigid incidents such as train crashes or truck crashes.

Operations Business Management manager Tyson Loetzsch said the new station would keep up with the growth of the region.

"It's providing infrastructure for 30 years - it's future-proofed," he said.

In the last financial year, 838 calls were made to the station - making it the sixth busiest in the region.

Improved facilities including a gym will be available for use by firefighters at the Bundamba David Nielsen

Fire and Emergency Services Minister Craig Crawford said the "significant investment" would ensure "frontline fire and rescue services keep pace with the growing needs of the community".

"While the former Bundamba Fire and Rescue Station served the community well for more than 30 years, the new facility has been specifically designed to anticipate, and cater for future growth," he said.

The $3.6 million station features enhanced facilities, including an additional engine bay, storage for equipment, a training room plus improved staff work areas and amenities.

Member for Bundamba Jo-Ann Miller thanked the community for its patience during the upgrade and called for people to visit the facility on Saturday.

"Families with young children would especially love to see the fire engines and equipment," she said.