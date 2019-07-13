Menu
Crime

Two-year social media feud boils over to assault

Lachlan Mcivor
by and Lachlan McIvor
13th Jul 2019 12:00 AM
A TWO-year long social media feud came to a head with one man punching another in the face after losing his cool.

Mayen Kang, 40, of Griffin, pleaded guilty to one charge of common assault in the Ipswich Magistrates Court.

Prosecutor Michael Lee said, on November 23, Kang parked behind the victim, got out of his car and punched his victim in the nose before grabbing his wrist.

A witness stepped in and Kang promptly left the scene in his vehicle.

His defence lawyer said Kang snapped after enduring two years of offensive comments and abusive language and "hadn't learnt how to deal" with the situation. He said after confronting the victim, the two went back and forth before he finally retaliated by striking him.

The Uber driver has lived in Australia for 13 years and does not have a criminal record.

Magistrate Virginia Sturgess told Kang it was never appropriate to solve problems with violence. "You reacted the wrong way," she said.

She noted the normally upstanding member of the community had "acted out of character" as she fined him $600.

No conviction was recorded.

assault crime ipswich court mayen kang
Ipswich Queensland Times

