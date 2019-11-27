Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics responded to reports of a toddler being bitten by a brown snake.
Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics responded to reports of a toddler being bitten by a brown snake.
News

Two-year-old hospitalised after suspected snake bite

Zachary O'Brien
27th Nov 2019 1:32 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

QUEENSLAND Ambulance Services responded to Wallaville late this morning to reports of a two-year-old who had been bitten by a brown snake.

The child was transported by road after paramedics were called to Wallaville just after 11.20am.

A QAS spokesman said the parents believed the child had been bitten on the foot by a small brown snake.

"She didn't show any symptoms of being bitten," the spokesman said, though said QAS paramedics transported the child to Bundaberg hospital as a precaution.

The child remains at Bundaberg hospital for observation.

qas queensland ambulance service snake bites wallaville
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Fire ravaged highway re-opens, with speed limit changes

        Fire ravaged highway re-opens, with speed limit changes

        Breaking Transport and Main Roads have announced the Gap is safe for drivers to return.

        • 27th Nov 2019 2:46 PM
        How Gatton prisoner escaped police, skipped town

        premium_icon How Gatton prisoner escaped police, skipped town

        News One moment was all it took for a 25-year-old prisoner to make a run for it from...

        How this farmer’s helping his peers fight the drought

        premium_icon How this farmer’s helping his peers fight the drought

        News Tony Mula has lived in the area for 20 years, and has never seen the bottom of his...

        HOLIDAY GUIDE: 30 Christmas events for your family to enjoy

        premium_icon HOLIDAY GUIDE: 30 Christmas events for your family to enjoy

        News From craft activities to markets and dive-in movies, here’s our ultimate holiday...