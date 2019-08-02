Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
RIDING HIGH: AJ Spoto is two years old and loves to scooter.
RIDING HIGH: AJ Spoto is two years old and loves to scooter. Patrick Woods
Health

Two-year-old can't stop scooting

2nd Aug 2019 12:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AJ SPOTO is on the get go from the moment he wakes in the morning, until he exhausts himself at night.

AJ is just two years old and has no interest in iPads or being stuck in front of the TV all day. Instead, the co-ordination of this toddler rivals his older sister Layla, 4, and is quickly becoming a ramp regular at skate parks across the Sunshine Coast.

His co-ordination and independence has grown as he tries to rely less on his dad Anthony to help him along.

 

AJ Spoto is 2 years old, and loves to scooter.
AJ Spoto is 2 years old, and loves to scooter. Patrick Woods

"We as a family love an adventure and trying new things, seeing all the great places the Sunshine Coast has to offer and meeting new kids for AJ and Layla to have a ride with," Anthony said.

"Each skate park is unique so it really gets the kids out of their comfort zone and helps them adapt to different situations and test them mentally as well as physically."

Anthony is proud that AJ isn't afraid of hurtling down the ramps, or riding around with the big kids at the skate parks.

 

AJ Spoto is 2 years old, and loves to scooter. AJ and his family, (LtoR) Anthony, AJ, 2, Layla, 4, and Dianna Spoto.
AJ Spoto is 2 years old, and loves to scooter. AJ and his family, (LtoR) Anthony, AJ, 2, Layla, 4, and Dianna Spoto. Patrick Woods

Meaning in just a short while, AJ won't be far from doing more tricks with his favourite green scooter.

The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Man dies after car smashes into tree

    premium_icon Man dies after car smashes into tree

    News A man in his 30s has died after the car he was driving hit a tree on a quiet road west of Brisbane overnight.

    • 2nd Aug 2019 5:21 AM
    TRIBUTE: Warwick woman dedicated life to community

    premium_icon TRIBUTE: Warwick woman dedicated life to community

    News Pringle Cottage may have never existed without her

    • 2nd Aug 2019 5:00 AM
    Best phones on the market right now

    premium_icon Best phones on the market right now

    Smarter Shopping The year's best phones and mobile and internet service plans

    Rusty's service station close to re-opening

    premium_icon Rusty's service station close to re-opening

    Business It was closed in August 2017 to start a refurb of the site