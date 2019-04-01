Two trapped in scaffolding collapse

Vision of the scaffolding collapse at a building site in Macquarie Park in Sydney. Picture: Seven News

An emergency response is under way at a building site in Sydney after two workers were trapped beneath "a large amount" of fallen scaffolding and concrete.

Paramedics were called just after 12.20pm when a significant scaffold structure collapsed on Epping Road in Macquarie Park.

A witness told 10 News he was eating his lunch next to the site - the Lachlan's Line mixed-use residential and commercial construction project - when he heard a loud crash and saw people fleeing.

The man told the network it was a "scene of panic" as it became clear people were stuck beneath a mountain of debris.

Mobile phone vision from the scene shows the extent of the collapsed scaffolding.

It's believed the scaffolding was up to 15-storeys tall.

At least two workers were trapped. One person was freed at 1.30pm and rushed by ambulance to Royal North Shore Hospital in a critical condition.

A rescue helicopter took off from the scene at 2pm.

Firefighters described the rescue operation as "delicate".

A second rescue helicopter joins a string of emergency vehicles on the scene. Picture: Twitter/HeidiTiltins

In a statement, construction company Ganellen said it's assisting emergency workers at the site of the $220 million development.

"Our immediate concern and focus is on the safety of our people and according for those who were in the vicinity of the accident, and ensuring the site is safely secured," the builder said in a statement.

The Lachlan's Line project is a huge mixed-use development. Picture: Ganellen

A large number of emergency crews are at the scene. Picture: Stephanie Bedo

As the operation is continuing, members of the public are urged to avoid the area. Two eastbound lanes, including the left turn lane, are closed on Epping Rd at Delhi Rd.

Safe Work New South Wales is sending investigators to the site, it said.

More to come.