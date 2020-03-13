Two women still on loose after Woolworths run turns violent

GROCERY HELL: Police are working to charge offenders who pushed a trolley into a Woolworths employee and stole goods from the Fernvale store. Photo: AAP/Joel Carrett

GROCERY HELL: Police are working to charge offenders who pushed a trolley into a Woolworths employee and stole goods from the Fernvale store. Photo: AAP/Joel Carrett

POLICE are searching for two women involved in a robbery at a Fernvale shop, after charging the first in a trio of offenders.

A 23-year-old male Woolworths employee was assaulted, verbally-accosted and had a trolley pushed into him when he approached a group of shady shoppers.

Three women were allegedly at the self-serve checkout at the supermarket about 3pm on February 22, when an employee noticed they were only scanning some items and sneaking others through.

Lowood Police Station Officer in Charge Senior Sergeant Bruce Peel said the employee had approached the trio.

“It appeared they hadn’t scanned all the items so they were approached by the operator,” Snr Sgt Peel said.

That’s when the scene took a violent turn.

“He was verbally-confronted by one of the women and the others have allegedly pushed him away,” Snr Sgt Peel said.

“They then allegedly rammed the employee with a shopping trolley – they were all involved with various parts of the physical altercation.”

The women then left the store, taking food items and household goods, which had not been paid for, with them.

Police have already charged one of the three, a 27-year-old Minden woman who is due to appear in the Ipswich Magistrates Court on March 27, on a count of robbery.

Police are still investigating the others involved.

Anyone who can assist with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.