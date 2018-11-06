Man grabs two women within 10 minutes in Sydney

TWO women were allegedly assaulted within 10 minutes of each other by a man in Sydney's inner west yesterday.

The two victims, aged 30 and 34 were targeted in Ashfield at 8pm and 8.10pm last night.

The first woman, 30 was walking along Norton Street when she was grabbed by a man from behind who placed one hand over her mouth and one around her neck.

It is believed the woman pushed him away and screamed for help while the man was last seen running towards Carlisle Street.

Just 10 minutes later, the second incident occurred 10 minutes later when the 34-year-old woman was talking out her rubbish in the laneway of Carlisle Street.

Similarly to the first incident, the man grabbed the woman from behind placing one hand around her mouth and the other around her neck.

The 34-year-old managed to scream for help before the man allegedly pushed her to the ground and ran away.

The man in both incidents has been described as 190cms tall, a thin build and long hair.

He was wearing a long sleeved black shirt with white logos on the sleeves and beige shorts with white sneakers.

Police are investigating the incidents and are urging anyone who may have seen the man "loitering" in the Ashfield area, particularly along streets where the assaults occurred to come forward.