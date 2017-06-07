Two women jailed over police car smash

Police say the crash happened on Alice St at 3.45am on February 7.

TWO women responsible for crashing a stolen car into a police vehicle at Camira in February have been jailed.

Danielle Davis, 28, and Eniez Lomas, 31, were charged after they tried to run from the scene of the crash on Alice St at 3.45am on February 7.

Police say they were trying to intercept the parked car when the driver accelerated towards the police vehicle.

Davis, from North Ipswich, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court on Tuesday to one count each of unlawful use of a motor vehicle, driving without a licence, driving under the influence of dangerous drugs, failing to properly dispose of a syringe and obstruct police.

She was sentenced to a head sentence of 12 months imprisonment and disqualified from driving for two years.

Lomas, from Goodna, pleaded guilty to unlawful use of a motor vehicle and obstruct police.

She was sentenced to a head sentence of 12 months imprisonment.

Both women were ordered to pay $5, 752 restitution.