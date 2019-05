The Sunshine Motorway on ramp at Pacific Paradise was the scene of a two-vehicle accident which has left two women injured.

The Sunshine Motorway on ramp at Pacific Paradise was the scene of a two-vehicle accident which has left two women injured.

TWO women have been injured in a two-vehicle crash at a Sunshine Motorway on ramp this afternoon.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said they had been called to the incident by Queensland Police at about 4.30pm

It occurred at the North Shore Connection Road and Sunshine Motorway on ramp at Pacific Paradise.

The QAS spokesperson said the two women were being prepared to be taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital after complaining about neck pain.