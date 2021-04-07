Two women hospitalised following CBD collision

Two women have been hospitalised following a two-vehicle collision at Ipswich Central.

The incident took place at the corner of Gordon Street and Limestone Street, near Coles, just before 2pm on Wednesday.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said two patients were assessed at the scene.

One driver, believed to be aged in her 40s, had reportedly complained of rib pain.

A woman in her 60s appeared to sustain minor injuries.

Both were taken to Ipswich Hospital, less than 1km away, in a stable condition.

Firefighters attended the scene, while police were not required.