‘I’ve just seen something absolutely horrific’

All that remains of the incinerated vehicles on the Princes Highway. Picture: TNV

TWO women remain fighting for their lives after a horrifying head-on crash that left three dead and brought holiday traffic to a standstill on the NSW South Coast yesterday.

The Princes Highway was closed for six hours in both directions after emergency services were called to Mondayong, about 400m north of the Bendalong turnoff, to attend to the scene about at 10.45am yesterday.

Horror scene... Motorists look on as vehicle explodes into flames. Picture: Nine News

The country road south of Sussex Inlet and north of Milton was turned into a horror scene in an instant with thick black smoke pouring from the fireball and fellow motorists risking their own lives to free the two women from the backseat of one of the vehicles that burst into flames.

The blaze at the crash scene was so intense, identification of the victims has so far not been possible.

The two women who were travelling in the backseat of one of the vehicles were airlifted from the scene to hospital.

A 22-year-old women was transported to Liverpool Hospital and a woman of unconfirmed age was taken to St George Hospital.

Both remain in a critical condition.

Emergency services at Mondayong following the horror crash. Source - TNV

Traffic was backed up for 20km as police and the crash investigation unit took control of the scene, with the two totalled cars towed away to be examined further.

Police are currently investigating the scene although it is believed that the road was wet at the time of the crash.

"The stretch of road between Nowra and Ulladulla is one which requires extra attention," concerned citizen Will Martinez wrote in a Facebook post.

"All it can take is a quick look down at your radio and you're on the wrong side of the road. So so sad. R.I.P. to those who didn't make it."

A witness at the scene was shocked by the carnage he had witnesses.

"I've just seen something horrific. Absolutely horrific. Please slow down on the road. Please," the distraught man told Seven News.

The crashes mean 21 people have died on the state's roads since December 15, which marked the start of Operation Safe Arrival, the state's Christmas and New Year road safety campaign, compared to seven killed during the same period last year.

Earlier yesterday, a man was killed in a crash on the NSW mid-north coas t.

Last night a 43-year-old man died when his car crashed into a parked semi-trailer truck in Emu Plains, in Sydney's west.

In another incident yesterday, a woman died after her car crashed into trees on the Pacific Highway at Glenthorne near Taree just after 5pm.

Assistant Commissioner Michael Corboy said the deaths left police angry but not disheartened.

"We have gone from disappointed to being angry and that's an understatement," he said.

"It has actually strengthened our resolve and we will be putting in place more and more police officers from now until the end of the year."