Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
TRAGEDY: Two women have died after being hit by a car in Nambucca Heads.
TRAGEDY: Two women have died after being hit by a car in Nambucca Heads. Frank Redward
News

Two women dead after being struck by car in Nambucca Heads

Sam Flanagan
by
29th Sep 2019 9:39 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO women have died after they were hit by car in Nambucca Heads overnight.

Just before midnight police were called to a Nambucca Heads shopping centre, where two women had been struck by a vehicle and were not responsive.

Despite attempts to resuscitate the pair, both died at the scene. They were a 24-year-old from Bellingen and a 20-year-old from Macksville.

Police have established a crime scene and detectives from Mid North Coast Police District have commenced inquiries.

Officers are waiting to speak to two people, currently being treated in hospital, to assist them with their enquiries into the crash.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report crime via NSW Police social media pages.

coffs clarence police coffs coast emergency nambucca heads nambucca heads crime
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    NOT GOING ANYWHERE

    premium_icon NOT GOING ANYWHERE

    News 'That's one of the main reasons we're fighting for it, because we want the whole community to know the truth of what happened here.'

    • 29th Sep 2019 8:26 AM
    It’s time to stop thinking uni is for everyone

    premium_icon It’s time to stop thinking uni is for everyone

    News Amid a gaping shortage of workers in traditional blue collar occupations

    8 interactive maps: Carnival of Flowers competition gardens

    premium_icon 8 interactive maps: Carnival of Flowers competition gardens

    News Here are 8 maps to help you navigate your way through the gardens

    The spending councils will have to disclose

    premium_icon The spending councils will have to disclose

    Council News Queensland councils will have to disclose how they use certain income