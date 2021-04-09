Two women charged over assaults on same street

Police have charged two Ipswich women with assault after incidents on The Terrace in North Ipswich. They are investigating a third incident.

POLICE have charged two Ipswich women with assault over separate incidents on the same road which runs along the North Ipswich Reserve.

At about 10.45am on March 21, a 36-year-old woman entered a shop on The Terrace in North Ipswich and was allegedly seen trying to steal items.

As she was departing the shop another woman has attempted to stop her leaving.

The alleged offender pushed the woman away and grabbed her hair.

The woman, who lives at Bundamba, is set to appear in the Ipswich Magistrates Court on April 19 after she was charged with stealing and common assault.

Then on March 23 at about 12.30pm, a man was approaching a pedestrian crossing on The Terrace in his car when a woman started verbally abusing him and then kicked the vehicle.

The woman has then approached the man again and continued to verbally abuse him before allegedly charging at him and hitting him in the face.

Police charged the 34-year-old Flinders View woman with common assault and she is scheduled to appear in the Ipswich Magistrates Court on April 23.

Police are investigating another matter which occurred on The Terrace on March 13.

About 10am, an unidentified offender followed a woman from the bus stop towards the entrance of Riverlink Shopping Centre.

The offender tried to pull a trolley from the woman’s hands, causing her to fall forward and injure her shoulder.

Police said they then pushed the trolley back into the victim.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by calling 131 444.

You can report crime information anonymously to Crime Stoppers by calling 1800 333 000.

