Two weeks of terror! Teen stabbed violent brute to save mum

A QUEENSLAND girl's heroic actions to save her mother and sisters from an obsessed stalker over two weeks of terror can now be revealed.

The 17-year-old former Murrumba Downs resident stabbed, punched and pushed out-of-control woman basher Cameron Stockwell as he attacked the young woman and her mother on multiple occasions.

We cannot identify the young woman for legal reasons, but she has had to turn her life upside down to stay safe and hidden from the man who has said he will kill her, her mother and her little sisters.

Stockwell faced Brisbane District Court on Tuesday where he pleaded guilty to a raft of offences including assault, stalking and threatening violence.

He was sentenced to three years in jail, but with time served, will be released from prison on July 20, 2019.

The court heard Stockwell also brutalised a fellow inmate at the Arthur Gorrie Correctional centre - while he was on remand for the crimes against the young woman and her loved ones.

Stockwell subjected the teenager and her family to 15 days of violent harassment from May 6 to May 21, 2018.

The 20-year-old thug began his attacks by turning up at the victim's home where he repeatedly threatened her and her family.

He also followed the girl and her mother to the supermarket, making more threats and telling the pair he would see them back at their place.

On that particular day, the mother and daughter found him on their doorstep waving around a 15cm knife.

The teenager was forced to punch and push him but he repeatedly lunged at the mother and threatened to kill her.

After he left, Stockwell phoned the young woman repeatedly over 24 hours, leaving almost 50 voicemails.

On the final day of attacks he called the teenager and told her he was on the train to her house, saying no one would give him a car ride because they "didn't want to watch him murder" the teen.

He appeared at the house with a lit blowtorch, burning a hole in the screen front door.

Inside, the mother yelled "battleship" - a secret term for danger - to her youngest girls so they knew to hide in their bedrooms from him.

The teenage victim, her mother and stepfather confronted Stockwell, telling him they had called police.

He refused to leave and repeatedly lunged at the family with the blowtorch, particularly focusing on the mother.

"The mother could feel the heat of the blowtorch on her face," Judge Anthony Rafter told the defendant during sentencing.

The teenager confronted Stockwell, doing her best to stop him including stabbing him in the back.

The family managed to wrestle him to the ground, forcing him to drop the blowtorch.

Stockwell's attacks were so traumatic that the young woman is now in hiding, lives in a constant state of fear and suffers from panic attacks and nightmares.

About one month after he was charged and placed on remand at Arthur Gorrie Correctional Centre, Stockwell poured boiling liquid over a fellow inmate because he was jealous of the other man's female partner.

"He (the victim) could feel his skin peeling off and saw steam rising from his body," Judge Rafter said.

The man suffered extensive burns to his neck, chest, arms and hands.

The court heard Stockwell had a relatively short criminal history that included assaults on other women, including a female police officer.

Judge Rafter said he took into account Stockwell's youth, his early guilty plea and his disadvantaged upbringing when sentencing him to three years with parole after serving 14 months - NewsRegional