Two venues fined for COVID breaches as cops crack down

A week after closing to deep clean following a COVID-19-infected patron, a bar has been handed a $5000 fine for failing to ensure social distancing.

A week after closing to deep clean following a COVID-19-infected patron, a bar has been handed a $5000 fine for failing to ensure social distancing.

An inner-city bar has copped a $5000 fine for failing to ensure social distancing as the state's COVID cops crack down on compliance measures designed to keep the economy ticking over.

A Maitland cafe has also been fined for not having any COVID-safe plan in place.

The Darlo Bar has been fined $5000 for not ensuring its patrons were spaced 1.5m apart. Picture: Supplied

But in encouraging news for stopping the spread of coronavirus, government data has revealed young people are increasingly following COVID-safe guidelines.

Darlo Bar copped the fine on Tuesday over an incident on August 1 when patrons were found seated at tables not 1.5m apart.

MORE NEWS

NSW ammonium nitrate store could cause 'disaster': Expert

Another ratings flop for Channel 7 with drama bumped

Sir Brierley porn case delay as cops analyse 25,000 extra images

Soul Origin cafe in Green Hills, Maitland has also been fined $5000 after inspectors visited on Monday and found no COVID signage and customer tables and chairs too close together.

The manager told inspectors the business has "nothing in place".

There have now been 17 venues fined for a lack of COVID-19 compliance.

"Business must do their bit in this battle to keep the community COVID-safe and we have empowered more inspectors to ensure this is the case," Customer Service Minister Victor Dominello told The Daily Telegraph.

"This is about keeping people healthy and keeping businesses open."

Customer Service Minister Victor Dominello. Picture: Tim Hunter

The Darlo Bar closed last week because a patron had tested positive to COVID-19. Picture: Tim Hunter

With the Premier and health authorities urging NSW residents to stay on high alert to stop the virus spreading, the government has found 18 to 34-year-olds are being more careful than they were previously.

Half of young people are now complying with guidelines, up from 40 per cent, a weekly government community survey has found.

The improvement has been driven by an increasing concern about family members catching the virus. More than 75 per cent of young people are concerned about their loved ones' health, up from 60 per cent.

"It's encouraging to see an improvement in compliance in this cohort," Mr Dominello said.

"Anecdotally this could be due to an improvement in compliance of the venues they like to visit like pubs, cafes and restaurants - they can see how important it is."

Originally published as Two venues fined for COVID breaches as cops crack down