Truck and vehicle collide

There was a two vehicle incident in Willowbank late last night

WITH the temperatures dropping across Ipswich this week, less people are on the roads at night but there was still one incident in the Ipswich region.

Paramedics assessed two patients, including a female for critical injuries and a second uninjured male, following a truck and vehicle crash on the intersection of Champions Way and Cunningham Highway around 11.15pm on Monday night.

The uninjured patient declined QAS transport.

Temperatures continue to drop across the region, with a low of 4.8 degrees recorded at 5am in Amberley, which was below the predicted low of 8 degrees.

It will remain mostly sunny again today with a high of 25 and the mild conditions will continue for at least the next week.

