TWO people were taken to hospital following a crash at a busy Ipswich intersection overnight.

Queensland Ambulance Service said a two-vehicle crash was reported at the corner of Hunter St and Mihi St, Brassall, about 7.25pm Wednesday.

Police and ambulance were called to the scene of the accident and paramedics attended to four patients, including two males and two females.

Two patients were subsequently taken to Ipswich Hospital with minor injuries.