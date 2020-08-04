Two vehicle crash sends one to hospital
An early morning crash in Wacol has sent one motorist to hospital in a stable condition.
The accident happened at Industrial Ave and Formation Street at about 6.39am this morning after a vehicle and motorcycle collided.
The patient was transported to the Princess Alexander hospital shortly after with minor injuries.
A Queensland Police Service representative said the accident only resulted in temporary road obstructions.
Emergency services left the scene of the accident soon after paramedics took the patient away.