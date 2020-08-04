Menu
flashing police siren escort during the demonstration
Two vehicle crash sends one to hospital

SAMTUI SELAVE
, samtui.selave@qt.com.au
4th Aug 2020 8:42 AM
An early morning crash in Wacol has sent one motorist to hospital in a stable condition.

The accident happened at Industrial Ave and Formation Street at about 6.39am this morning after a vehicle and motorcycle collided.

The patient was transported to the Princess Alexander hospital shortly after with minor injuries.

A Queensland Police Service representative said the accident only resulted in temporary road obstructions.

Emergency services left the scene of the accident soon after paramedics took the patient away.

