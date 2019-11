CRASH: At 7.39am Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics were called to the incident.

A UTE and trailer and four-wheel drive incident on the Warrego Hwy, westbound at North Tivoli has caused heavy traffic for this morning’s commuters.

A QAS spokesperson said the patients both declined transport to hospital and assessment by paramedics.

The vehicles were still off the side of the road and causing delays at 7.45am.