Children among injured after two-vehicle crash at Plainland

FOUR people are in hospital after a two-vehicle crash at Plainland last night.

The collision occurred just before 9pm on the Warrego Highway.

Paramedics assessed four people at the scene, including two children.

The children were taken to Laidley Hospital in a stable condition.

An adult female was taken to Toowoomba Hospital also in a stable condition with minor injuries.

An adult male patient was taken to the Princess Alexandra Hospital with multiple lacerations and an arm injury in a serious but stable condition.