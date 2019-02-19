Woman taken to hospital after three-vehicle accident at roundabout

ROUNDABOUT ACCIDENT: One person allegedly taken to hospital after accident this morning.

Trevor Veale

ONE person has been taken to hospital after a three-vehicle crash this morning.

Two cars and one van collided at the roundabout on the corners of Eileen and North Sts just before 8.30am.

Paramedics were called to the scene where a woman was placed on a stretcher and taken to Dalby Hospital.

a Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman told the Dalby Herald the woman was in a stable condition after suffering minor injuries.,

The Herald understands an unknown number of children were allegedly inside one of the vehicles..