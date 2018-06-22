Menu
Two units at fire burning in bushland

Helen Spelitis
by
22nd Jun 2018 4:43 PM

FIREFIGHTERS are conducting back burning to contain a fire that broke out this afternoon. 

Two urban units are at the scene of the blaze off Mccorry Dr at Collingwood Park. 

The fire was reported to Queensland Fire and Emergency Services about 2.30pm. 

Initial reports said two acres of land were impacted but that area has now increased.

A QFES spokesperson said firefighters on scene had the blaze under control but smoke would likely be impacting the area.

The area will be monitored. 

Impacted residents should close their doors and windows and keep medication close by if suffering from a respiratory condition.

Motorists should use caution and drive to conditions.

If you believe your property is under threat, you should call Triple Zero (000) immediately.

