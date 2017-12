THREE drivers have escaped uninjured following a crash involving two trucks and a car on the Ipswich Mwy this morning.

Emergency services were called to the crash westbound on the highway at Riverview just after 7am but drivers are still stuck in extensive delays from Redbank.

Nobody was injured in the crash and the roadway has since been cleared.

Emergency services also responded to a minor crash on the Ipswich Mwy at Redbank just before 7.30am.