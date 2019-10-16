Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A young man was treated by paramedics after crashing his motorbike near Clermont on Monday night.
A young man was treated by paramedics after crashing his motorbike near Clermont on Monday night.
News

Two truck collision at Bruce Hwy intersection

Maddelin McCosker
16th Oct 2019 8:14 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A GAS examiner was required at the scene of a two truck crash on the Bruce Highway on Tuesday afternoon.

It is understood an LGP tanker and another truck crashed at the intersection of Anglewood Rd and Ogmore Rd at 4.45pm, south of the Waverly Creek rest area.

All emergency services were notified of the crash, with two QFES crews on scene as well as paramedics from QAS.

Paramedics assessed three patients at the scene, two had no injuries and the third sustained minor injuries.

All three declined transportation to hospital.

Fuel and oil had leaked onto the road following the crash, and the Department of Main Roads was requested to assist with the clean up.

A gas examiner was also called to the scene to examine the LPG tanker for possible damage.

A tow truck was also called to the scene to help take the vehicles away.

QFES was at the scene of the crash until 7.15pm.

bruce highway department of main roads ogmore qas qfes qps tmbcrash tmbnews tmbtraffic truck crash
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Dredge to save popular holiday beach from erosion

    premium_icon Dredge to save popular holiday beach from erosion

    Council News A council north of Brisbane has begun pumping thousands of cubic metres of sand in a bid to restore a popular tourist hotspot from years of erosion

    • 16th Oct 2019 9:47 AM
    Thieves on the run after burgling Ipswich jewellery store

    premium_icon Thieves on the run after burgling Ipswich jewellery store

    News The men fled the scene in a blue Ford Falcon.

    IN COURT: Full names of 176 people in Ipswich court today

    premium_icon IN COURT: Full names of 176 people in Ipswich court today

    Crime Every day the QT publishes a full list of those due in court.