AN ADULT and child were assessed for smoke inhalation following a house fire at Bellbird Park this morning.

Firefighters were called to Oak St, Bellbird Park about 8.15am, where a fire had started in a kitchen.

The fire was extinguished quickly with minimal damage to the home, according to firefighters, who left the scene with the home owner about 9.05am.

Queensland ambulance confirmed two people were checked for injuries but did not require transport to hospital.