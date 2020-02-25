Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
QLD_CP_NEWS_GREATESTSHAVE_18FEB20
QLD_CP_NEWS_GREATESTSHAVE_18FEB20
News

Two to face court over child found dead on minibus

by Jack Lawrie
25th Feb 2020 7:18 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO people have been charged with manslaughter following the death of a three-year-old boy inside a minibus at Edmonton last Tuesday.

The boy was allegedly collected from a Mount Sheridan address around 9am in order to attend daycare.

It is alleged he was left inside the vehicle unattended for a number of hours before being located dead on Stokes Street, Edmonton about 3.15pm.

Two have been charged with manslaughter tragic death of a boy, 3, in a minibus at Edmonton. PICTURE: BRENDAN RADKE
Two have been charged with manslaughter tragic death of a boy, 3, in a minibus at Edmonton. PICTURE: BRENDAN RADKE

The alleged driver of the bus, a 45-year-old Bentley Park man and a 34-year-old female employee from Manunda who was also on the bus have been charged with one count each of manslaughter.

They are due to face Cairns Magistrates Court tomorrow.

child childcare death manslaughter charge minibus

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘I was cowering’: Woman recounts baseball bat attack

        premium_icon ‘I was cowering’: Woman recounts baseball bat attack

        Crime ANGRY when his Johnny Cash music was interrupted by his live-in lover who wanted to watch Married at First Sight, Damien Pawluk grabbed a baseball bat.

        Bell Street development takes shape

        premium_icon Bell Street development takes shape

        News Renovations have begun on $5 million project

        Do you have Australia’s top dog? Enter now!

        Do you have Australia’s top dog? Enter now!

        Pets & Animals We are on the search for Australia’s Top Dog. Enter here.

        The happiest places in Australia and QLD revealed

        The happiest places in Australia and QLD revealed

        Property Key to happiness is a boom that’s contagious

        • 25th Feb 2020 7:48 AM