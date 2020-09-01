Two-time grocery thief warned jail awaits

A MAN caught stealing groceries from an Ipswich supermarket was also wanted over an earlier offence in Toowoomba, a court has heard.

Peter Andrew Young made it three strikes when a licence check also revealed he was driving while disqualified.

Young, 52, from Gailes, this week pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to two charges of stealing, with one of the charges relating to theft at Coles Wilsonton on November 1, 2019, and the other over a theft at Woolworths Goodna on April 22 this year.

He was also charged with driving while disqualified by court order.

Prosecutor Sergeant Brad Dick said Young and another man walked into Coles Wilsonton and filled a trolley and a bag with goods.

Staff followed as they pushed the trolley out of the store without paying, watching as they loaded the goods into a ute.

Staff took the registration details and contacted police.

Sgt Dick said police intercepted the vehicle on April 22 this year in the carpark of a Goodna shopping centre.

Checks revealed Young was wanted over the earlier stealing offence.

“He stated that he was the male who carried the enviro bag and that it held stolen meat,” Sgt Dick said.

“He declined to name the other male.”

Police sought $500 restitution.

Sgt Dick said the Goodna offence involved Young not paying not for meat and lollies worth $20.11.

“He said he didn’t have enough money to pay for all the things he wanted. The meat and lollies were returned to Woolworths and sold,” Sgt Dick said.

The court heard Young’s licence had been disqualified for six months from March 6 when he was intercepted at the shopping centre.

Magistrate Dennis Kinsella said Young had a very bad traffic history.

He sentenced Young to a nine-month probation order and disqualified his driver’s licence for another two years.

He was ordered to pay $500 restitution.

“If you get caught driving when disqualified I suspect you will go to jail. I don’t want to scare you but you have a very bad traffic history,” Mr Kinsella warned Young.