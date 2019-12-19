Menu
Minister for Local Government Stirling Hinchliffe.
News

Two-term limit for councillors knocked back

Paige Ashby
, paige.ashby@apn.com.au
19th Dec 2019 12:00 AM
A PETITION calling for a two-term limit for mayors and councillors has been knocked back by the State Government.

Cornelia Turni, the wife of Ipswich mayoral candidate Gary Duffy, secured almost 900 signatures.

“According to the Crime and Corruption Commission’s report, it has become apparent that a major risk of corruption is the long working relationship of councillors and executive employees and the relationship formed over years with developers,” Ms Turni’s petition read.

In response to the petition, Minister for Local Government Stirling Hinchliffe said “The Queensland Government’s ongoing reform program comprehensively addresses issues related to councillor misconduct and corruption risk in local government, and it is not proposed to pursue time or term limits for mayors and councillors.”

The reforms include mandatory training, new restrictions on the use of discretionary funds and transparent disclosures of donation and gift sources.

Ms Turni said she wasn’t happy about the minister’s response and said it was not enough to prevent corruption.

Ipswich City Council was sacked in August last year and 15 councillors and staff were charged with more than 90 offences.

council council reform minister for local government petition
Ipswich Queensland Times

