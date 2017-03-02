Two tenderers shortlisted for Ipswich Motorway upgrade

TENDERERS SHORTLISTED: The Darra to Rocklea upgrade of the Ipswich Motorway has taken a step closer to reality.

TWO tenderers have been shortlisted for the design and construction for the upgrade of the Ipswich Motorway with the tender to be awarded in "coming months".

The $400 million stage one of the Darra to Rocklea upgrade, which Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey said would create 470 jobs in the life of the project, is much needed.

The state of the motorway, described by Ipswich Mayor Paul Pisasale as a "goat track", is holding up economic development in south-east Queensland and resulting in 85,000 commuters being stuck in gridlock on a daily basis.

Shadow Treasurer Scott Emerson called for the State Government to "get cracking" on the project in Monday's QT, a sentiment that was echoed by Ipswich Mayor Paul Pisasale.

Minister for Urban Infrastructure Paul Fletcher said one of the two shortlisted tenderers was a joint venture between BMD Constructions and John Holland Queensland with the other a joint venture between Bielby, JF Hull and Albem.

"The outcome will deliver a value-for-money solution for upgrading the three-kilometre section of the motorway between Granard Rd and Oxley Rd from four to six lanes," Mr Fletcher said in a statement.

"On completion the Ipswich Motorway Upgrade from Rocklea to Darra will provide safer, quicker and more reliable journeys for motorists and improve national and local freight movements."

Infrastructure Australia has named the upgrade as one of seven "high priority" projects out of a list of 100 priority projects for the nation

Main Roads Mark Bailey, in a statement, said the works would "also involve raising the motorway bridges across the Oxley Creek area to improve the flood immunity of the corridor".

" This is a milestone towards our goal of improving traffic flow and keeping people moving.

"This upgrade is part of our broader strategy to improve transport networks, and supports the expansion of the existing Acacia Ridge freight intermodal terminal and further plans to develop the Western Corridor between Brisbane and Ipswich."

"The project will support up to 470 jobs over the life of the project."

The Ipswich Motorway upgrade is jointly funded by the Federal Government and the Queensland Government, with both kicking in $200 million.

Cr Pisasale welcomed the news that two tenderers had been short listed.

"That is wonderful news," he said.