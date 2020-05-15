Teenager critically injured after falling from a horse
UPDATE: LifeFlight paramedics transported a teenage girl to the Queensland Children's Hospital after she sustained a critical head injury.
The girl fell from a horse while riding on a Pimpimbudgee farm yesterday, about 2.45pm.
Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics were first on the scene.
They transported the girl to a nearby school oval, to meet the RACQ LifeFlight Rescue crew.
She was stabilised, before being flown to Queensland Children's Hospital, in a critical condition.
The girl's mother travelled in the helicopter, as an escort.
A second girl was also injured in the fall.
MAY 14: One teenage girl in en route to Kingaroy Hospital while a second waits for a rescue helicopter after a fall on a Pimpimbudgee property, northwest of Toowoomba.
Both girls suffered head and facial injuries, one more severe than the other.
A rescue chopper is en route to collect of the more seriously injured teen.
They fell about 2.45pm, while horse riding.