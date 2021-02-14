Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Photo taken at the scene last night. Picture: Debbie Mclean
Photo taken at the scene last night. Picture: Debbie Mclean
News

Two injured teens flown to hospital after Teewah rollover

Kristen Camp
14th Feb 2021 8:52 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Paramedics and two rescue helicopters were called to Teewah Beach at 6.49pm last night following a single-vehicle rollover.

CLICK HERE: How to activate your free Courier Mail subscription

One of the teenagers involved was a male in his late teens who sustained an arm injury and suspected head injury.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said the second teenager sustained facial injuries.

Both patients were flown to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.

 

MORE GYMPIE NEWS:

WINNER REVEALED: Gympie's best PT 'humbled' by support

Gympie 29yo found guilty of raping little sister 11 times

PICS: Is this the most spectacular house for sale in Gympie?

Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Extra waste water supply improves odds for popular racetrack

        Premium Content Extra waste water supply improves odds for popular racetrack

        Community Odds have jumped significantly for a popular south east Qld horse tracing track, with a boost in wastewater for irrigation.

        Majority of repairs outstanding for hail damage claims

        Premium Content Majority of repairs outstanding for hail damage claims

        Property About one third of the 33,500-plus insurance claims have now been complete

        Beloved nursing boss calls time on decorated 50-year career

        Premium Content Beloved nursing boss calls time on decorated 50-year career

        Community She never thought her time as a trainee nurse would transform into a career...

        Man’s arm busted in alleged violent bat biffo

        Premium Content Man’s arm busted in alleged violent bat biffo

        Crime Repeat offender allegedly attacked man with a bat after being accused of following...