Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Car crash in Cranbourne. The alleged stolen car is the light blue Holden. Picture: Ian Currie
Car crash in Cranbourne. The alleged stolen car is the light blue Holden. Picture: Ian Currie
News

Two teens dead in horrific car smash

by AAP
12th Aug 2019 5:03 AM

Two teens are dead and a third is fighting for life after a crash involving a suspected stolen car in Melbourne.

A 16-year-old boy and an 18-year-old woman died when the blue Commodore they were in hit another car at Cranbourne just after 4pm on Sunday.

 

The scene of a fatal accident in Cranbourne. Picture: Nine News.
The scene of a fatal accident in Cranbourne. Picture: Nine News.

 

The Commodore is suspected of being stolen and the driver, a 20-year-old man, allegedly tried to flee the scene but was stopped by a passerby and taken to hospital where he remains under police guard.

 

A 20-year-old man, allegedly tried to flee the scene but was stopped by a passerby. Picture: Nine News
A 20-year-old man, allegedly tried to flee the scene but was stopped by a passerby. Picture: Nine News

 

Police have yet to lay any charges.

A third passenger, a 17-year-old girl, is fighting for life while a fourth, an 18-year-old man, suffered minor injuries.

The driver of the other car, a 39-year-old woman, suffered serious, but non-life threatening injuries, while two girls, aged six and nine, escaped with minor injuries.

More Stories

Show More
crash editors picks fatal crash melbourne teenagers

Top Stories

    700 JOBS: Jobseekers to benefit from major recruitment drive

    premium_icon 700 JOBS: Jobseekers to benefit from major recruitment drive

    News "We need recruits with a wide range of life skills and backgrounds."

    Rugby league legends set to visit Ipswich

    premium_icon Rugby league legends set to visit Ipswich

    News Three of the game's biggest names will be dropping by this month

    Apprentice shows it's never too late to find passion

    premium_icon Apprentice shows it's never too late to find passion

    News 'I just realise (it's) not what I wanted to do'

    Jet-propelled scorer reflects on Cup pain

    premium_icon Jet-propelled scorer reflects on Cup pain

    Rugby League Ipswich loss all but ends finals' hopes.