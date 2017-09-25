Teens charged after flicked cigs allegedly sparked 38ha fire

UPDATE: POLICE and firefighters are reminding the community to responsibly extinguish cigarette butts after two people allegedly failed to properly put out the cigarette butts discarded in bushland near Atkinsons Dam.

The pair were charged yesterday afternoon after a vegetation fire broke out in the area.

Police say the cigarette butts caused a large grass fire to start, destroying around 38 hectares of bushland before Rural Fire Service crews were able to extinguish it.

A 17-year-old Lawnton woman and an 18-year-old Taigum man have both been charged with discarding an item causing a fire that endangered property - an offence under the Fire and Emergency Services Act 1990.

They are due to appear in the Ipswich Magistrates Court this morning.

Emergency services are renewing fire safety warnings with hot, dry and windy conditions across Southern Queensland again today.

A severe fire danger is forecast for the Maranoa and Warrego and Darling Downs and Granite Belt for the rest of today.

Crews were back at the scene this morning to make sure the fire had not re-ignited.