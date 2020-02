Crews tend to the scene of the smash on Bourbong St.

TWO women have been taken to hospital following a morning crash in Bundaberg.

At 8.30am, crews were called to the incident on Bourbong St.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said two women suffered minor injuries and were taken to the nearby Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition.

Two cars were involved in the crash.