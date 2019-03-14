Two students give up their hair for a good cause

Mele Hausman-Funaki has been growing her hair for year with the idea she would shave it off during the World's Greatest Shave.

TWO Springfield Central State High students have decided to shave all their hair off this month to raise money for the Leukaemia Foundation.

Mele Hausman-Funaki is 15 years old and has been growing out her hair for a year, while Kouper Gossner had a full head of thick curly locks.

Both students are taking part in the World's Greatest Shave.

"I decided to shave my hair earlier last year but was too late, and I've been growing out my hair for a year since then,” Mele said.

Her hair which was shoulder length, now sits just above her hips and measures over 70cm long.

"I was actually extremely excited to shave it all off, especially for a good cause like this.

"My mum's best friend had melanoma and passed last year, and I think it only encouraged me to participate in the World's Greatest Shave even more. Even though it's leukaemia and not melanoma- helping those with cancer is my goal.

"I'd like to thank the people that donated and supported me, the comments and compliments have made me feel really happy and it's not something I'll ever regret doing. I'm even thinking about doing the Melanoma run, me and my big bald head.”

Kouper Gossner shaved his head yesterday to raise money for the World's Greatest Shave.

Year 11 student Kouper, said he had already planned to get a mullet but had since decided to shave off the lot.

"I had originally made a deal with my baseball team, Western Districts Bulldogs, that if we won the grand final at the end of March, I would get a mullet.

"But last Friday, during a discussion with another student in my CARE class, they said they would donate money if I shaved my head.

"More students got involved and the students in my CARE class all said they would donate $2, $50 total, if I shaved my hair off.

"It was then I made the decision that if so many people wanted to see me shave my head, that I should at least do it for a good cause.”

He shaved his head at an assembly at the school yesterday.

"We set up my shave campaign with the World's Greatest Shave last Friday night.

"Within 24 hours I had received $1000 in donations.

"I was blown away with the support. Some donations coming from family and friends in Canada.

"I have had close family and friends pass away from Cancer and I felt this was one way I could help support other people fighting the disease.”