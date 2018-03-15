Two-state solution good idea

DIVIDE: A reader backs KAP state leader Robbie Katter's suggestion for Queensland to be divided into two.

DIVIDE: A reader backs KAP state leader Robbie Katter's suggestion for Queensland to be divided into two. TRACEY NEARMY

A RECENT letter in a Brisbane paper suggested that Queensland be divided into two states with the state of north Queensland coming into being.

Robbie Katter raised the issue in state parliament and the media.

At first I didn't agree, but upon further reflection I think it's a good idea.

If the Government held a plebiscite in the north to gauge the opinion there and it produces a "yes” result then proceedings could be put in place to create the new state.

Following upon that, councils that were amalgamated could be de-amalgamated if the people affected wished to do so.

It's a great idea all round.

It would be difficult to prove that dividing the state would be any different than dividing the amalgamated councils.

I say bring it on.

JAY NAUSS

Glen Aplin