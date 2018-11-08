Two Springfield roads that could get an upgrade

IPSWICH City Council is currently seeking tenders to create detailed designs for two busy Springfield roads.

Both Springfield Parkway and the Springfield Greenbank Arterial could be duplicated according to State Member for Jordan Charis Mullen.

Ms Mullen said she was "pleased" to see the council "progressing designs for the duplications".

"Council's own data shows these are two of the busiest roads in all of Ipswich, an issue I raised with the Council's Administrator Greg Chemello soon after his appointment," Ms Mullen said.

"It's also important that these road plans are complimentary with the State's design for the new $46 million multi-storey park n ride in Springfield Central.

"It would be great to see construction for these happen concurrently to minimise disruption for commuters and the local community, though I appreciate the time frames for the roads are a matter for Council."

Tenders close on November 13, however Ipswich City Council has declined to comment.

"These projects are currently in an active tender process and as such council is unable to make direct comment," the spokesman said.

"Once the contract is awarded, specifics of the projects can be discussed.

"Council will consult with the community once in a position to do so."