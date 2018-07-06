Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Breaking

Two seriously injured in rollover crash

Andrew Korner
by
6th Jul 2018 12:19 PM

FOUR people are injured with serious concerns to two people trapped in an overturned vehicle near Fernvale.

Queensland Ambulance Service says a vehicle crashed at the intersection of Forest Hill-Fernvale Rd and Old Fernvale Rd about noon.

Two people are out of the vehicle and are being assessed for injuries, while another two are trapped in the vehicle with serious injuries.

The car is down an embankment and fire crews are using cutting equipment to try and free the trapped passengers.

An emergency chopper has been called to the scene.

Police have closed Forrest Hill Fernvale Rd at Vernor and are diverting traffic down Old Fernvale Rd.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area if possible.

forest hill-fernval rd traffic crash vernor
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    'Rail-fail Hinchliffe, prove I'm corrupt': Councillor's dare

    premium_icon 'Rail-fail Hinchliffe, prove I'm corrupt': Councillor's dare

    Council News An Ipswich councillor has attacked Minister Stirling Hinchliffe's own performance as the battle between the council and state escalates.

    • 6th Jul 2018 1:25 PM
    Man charged over teen’s murder gets bail

    premium_icon Man charged over teen’s murder gets bail

    News Joseph Geiger, 38, has been charged with being an accessory

    CCC going quiet prompts questions on investigation end

    premium_icon CCC going quiet prompts questions on investigation end

    Council News Investigators are now spending less time at the Ipswich City Council

    Our overstuffed prisons are a powder keg

    premium_icon Our overstuffed prisons are a powder keg

    Opinion Their problems become ours when inmates are released.

    • 6th Jul 2018 12:56 PM

    Local Partners