Two seriously injured in overnight crash

POLICE have launched an investigation into a crash which left a man and woman with serious injuries.

A 29-year-old man and 18-year-old female passenger were in a vehicle which lost control and hit a tree at Brightview Rd, Brightview, about 9.45pm Monday.

Both sustained serious injuries and had to be taken to the PA Hospital for further treatment.

Police say the female passenger remains in a serious condition this morning.

Forensic Crash Unit officers are investigating and have called for information from anyone who may have witnessed the crash.

Investigations are continuing.