Crews headed to a garage fire on Gympie's southern side.
News

Two sent to hospital after fire starts on unit stovetop

Lachlan Mcivor
10th Dec 2020 7:48 AM
TWO people were taken to hospital with smoke inhalation after a fire started on a stovetop in an Ipswich unit last night.

The first of three fire crews arrived at the residence on Patricius Pl in Augustine Heights at 7.45pm on Wednesday.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said the fire was caused by a pot cooking on a stovetop.

“The fire had self-extinguished,” she said.

“No fire had entered into the ceiling but there was a bit of smoke in the unit.

“(Firefighters) were just ventilating the area and there was minor damage to the kitchen.”

Paramedics transported two people in stable conditions to Ipswich Hospital with smoke inhalation.

Energex arrived on scene to unplug the rangehood but reinstated power to everything but the stove.

Ipswich Queensland Times

