THREE vehicles were stolen from Ipswich properties on a single day this week.

On Wednesday two sedans and a station wagon were taken.

Queensland Police received reports of a stolen grey Subaru Impreza, registration 283RKL; a blue Kia Cerato, registration 399YBV and a grey Mitsubishi Pajero HOT679.

Phone Crime Stoppers on 1800333000 if you have information.