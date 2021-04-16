Two rushed to hospital after late night crash

Two adults have been hospitalised after they were injured in a two-car crash in Springfield on Thursday night.

A man, who suffered leg injuries, and a woman, who suffered an abdominal injury, were rushed to hospital about 10.04pm.

Paramedics were called to the corner of Escarpment Dr and Springfield Greenbank Arterial to assess patients.

Both patients were taken to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition.

