Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Two adults have been hospitalised after they were injured in a two-car crash in Springfield on Thursday night.
Two adults have been hospitalised after they were injured in a two-car crash in Springfield on Thursday night.
News

Two rushed to hospital after late night crash

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@news.com.au
16th Apr 2021 7:20 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

TWO adults have been injured after the pair were involved in a two-car crash at a Springfield intersection on Thursday night.

A man, who suffered leg injuries, and a woman, who suffered an abdominal injury, were rushed to hospital about 10.04pm.

BREAKING: Search for missing Ipswich woman ends in tragedy

Paramedics were called to the corner of Escarpment Dr and Springfield Greenbank Arterial to assess patients.

Both patients were taken to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition.

Read more news by Ebony Graveur.

More Stories

springfield springfield crash
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BREAKING: Search for missing Ipswich woman ends in tragedy

        Premium Content BREAKING: Search for missing Ipswich woman ends in tragedy

        Breaking Police searched to find the woman who had last been seen on Monday morning

        New combined butcher, restaurant ready to open

        Premium Content New combined butcher, restaurant ready to open

        Business Hungry customers will be able to pick a piece of meat from the window and have it...

        Heartbreaking decision made after twin’s stillbirth

        Premium Content Heartbreaking decision made after twin’s stillbirth

        Parenting Mum on why she agreed to an autopsy after twin was stillborn

        REVEALED: 500,000 pages of documents state wont let you see

        Premium Content REVEALED: 500,000 pages of documents state wont let you see

        News Thousands spent trying to uncover secret government documents