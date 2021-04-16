Two rushed to hospital after late night crash
TWO adults have been injured after the pair were involved in a two-car crash at a Springfield intersection on Thursday night.
A man, who suffered leg injuries, and a woman, who suffered an abdominal injury, were rushed to hospital about 10.04pm.
Paramedics were called to the corner of Escarpment Dr and Springfield Greenbank Arterial to assess patients.
Both patients were taken to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition.
