Two rushed to hospital after early morning crashes

A MAN and woman, both in their 20s, have been rushed to hospital following two separate overnight crashes.

Paramedics were called to a single vehicle crash in Booval after reports a car had crashed into a pole Walkers Lane at about 1.25am.

Ambulance officers assessed a woman in her mid 20s on scene.

A few hours later paramedics were called to another single vehicle crash after reports of an accident at Redbank Plains Rd, Goodna at 5.40am.

A man in his late 20s was transported to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition.