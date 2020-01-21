Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Breaking

Two rockets fired at US embassy

21st Jan 2020 8:00 AM

Two rockets have been fired at the US embassy in Baghdad, according to security sources.

Alarms have reportedly been going off after the missile struck the Green Zone around the Iraqi capital at around 9.30pm local time.

People in the vicinity have been urged to take shelter immediately.

There are no reports of immediate casualties.

The US has blamed Iran-backed paramilitary groups for a spate of similar attacks in recent months on the Green Zone, but there has never been a claim of responsibility.

 

More to come …

More Stories

Show More
america baghdad us embassy

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Budding ‘scientist’s’ prized marijuana plant seized

        premium_icon Budding ‘scientist’s’ prized marijuana plant seized

        News This self-proclaimed scientist was planning to make CBD oil from his prized plant, only to have it destroyed by police

        Wannabe daredevil scales 15 storey building, lands in court

        premium_icon Wannabe daredevil scales 15 storey building, lands in court

        News Habit of high risk behaviour includes sitting on a crane

        First came the rain... now comes the heat

        premium_icon First came the rain... now comes the heat

        Weather Temperatures to soar as heatwave settles in across southeast

        Do you live in Australia's unhealthiest suburb?

        premium_icon Do you live in Australia's unhealthiest suburb?

        Health Find out how your neighbourhood compares.