The first Woolies to go bag free revealed

Noosa Civic on the Sunshine Coast and Mossman in far north Queensland will be the first Woolworths supermarkets in Queensland to go plastic bag-free.

TWO Woolworths supermarkets will go plastic bag-free on Wednesday in the first step towards a statewide ban.

Noosa Civic on the Sunshine Coast and Mossman in far north Queensland will no longer offer single-use carrier bags in the first step towards the ban that comes in on July 1 across the state.

Woolies and rival Coles have both committed to phasing out the bags across the country, helping to remove some of the more than 3.2 billion single-use bags handed out nationally every year.

Woolworths Noosa and Mossman customers who do not bring their own bags can buy thicker, reusable bags for 15c or canvas bags for 99c.

Woolworths store manager Daniel Warden with the environmentally-friendly reusable bag and a plastic shopping bag, which is being phased out.

"Wednesday marks a big day for us and these Queensland communities, as we take this early but important step in partnership with our customers to help create a greener future for Australia," Woolworths Queensland state manager Matthew Franich said.

"We know the removal of single-use plastic bags is a significant change for some of our customers, but we believe very strongly it is the right thing to do for the environment.

"Our teams have been hard at work reminding local customers about the upcoming change in recent weeks, and the feedback from the community has been really positive so far.

"We'll continue to closely monitor the feedback from customers as the change comes into effect to ensure any lessons we learn from the initial two stores is reflected in our national rollout in a few months' time."

Taylah Harrison from Cooroy does her shopping with new environmentally-friendly bags at Woolworths Noosa Civic.

Noosa Civic shopper Taylah Harrison, 17, backed the bag ban.

"I think it's a great idea," she said.

Environment Minister Leeanne Enoch said close to one billion single-use lightweight plastic shopping bags were used in Queensland every year.

"When they are disposed of, single-use lightweight plastic shopping bags can take hundreds of years to fully break down.

"The ban will not only help reduce the impact these bags have on the environment, but will also encourage Queenslanders to reduce the amount of plastic they use."

Woolworths Mullumbimby in northern New South Wales is also among the dozen stores going bag-free on April 4.