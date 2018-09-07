Menu
Smoke alarms in houses
Two properties destroyed in fierce overnight inferno

Tara Miko
by
7th Sep 2018 9:40 AM

TWO homes were destroyed and a third damaged after a fierce fire in the small town of Acland last night.

One home was burnt to the ground when Queensland Fire and Emergency Services arrived on scene about 10.45pm.

The fire quickly spread to a second structure on Acland Sabine Rd at Devon Park, a small locality near Acland north of Oakey.

QFES crews from Oakey and Toowoomba battled to contain the blaze and managed to save a third neighbouring structure.

The lack of reticulated water supplies and the remote location hampered firefighting efforts but crews managed to save the third property.

Fire investigators and police Scenes of Crime officers returned to the property today to determine the cause of the fire.

It is believed the properties were unoccupied at the time.

No injuries were reported from the scene.

QFES crews left the scene about 1.30am.

