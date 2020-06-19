Menu
Two police officers are seriously hurt after being shot in West Auckland. Photo / Michael Craig
Breaking

Officer dead in New Zealand shooting

19th Jun 2020 10:56 AM

A police officer has been killed in a shooting in New Zealand.

A second officer was also injured in the shooting and a pedestrian was hit by a car escaping the scene, according to a report from the New Zealand Herald.

The two police officers in New Zealand were seriously injured in the shooting in broad daylight.

The officers were involved in a traffic stop in Massey, in western Auckland when they were shot on Friday morning, according to reports.

"Two officers have been shot and have been seriously injured," the police tweeted just before midday local time in New Zealand.

 

Police officers shot in Auckland. Picture: Michael Craig/NZ Herald
A member of the public was also hit by a car before it escaped the scene.

