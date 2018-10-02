One person killed in horrific highway crash

TUESDAY, 11.30AM: A person has died at the scene of a horrific crash on the Warrego Highway this morning.

Two people have been airlifted from the scene with serious injuries.

TUESDAY, 10.30AM: At least two people will be airlifted from the scene of an horrific multi-vehicle crash on the Warrego Highway near Oakey.

The RACQ LifeFlight and Rescue 500 helictopers are preparing to air flight two critically injured people from the scene.

A police spokeswoman said at least three people suffered multiple serious injuries in the collision between a truck and two cars at the intersection of Brimblecombe Rd just west of Zimms Corner.

The Warrego Highway is closed with all traffic being diverted down Oakey Pittsworth Rd to the west, and Kingsthorpe Haden Rd to the east.

#Update - 2 patients have been transported to Toowoomba Hospital, one in a serious condition via road and the other critical by helicopter, following a multi-vehicle crash on the Warrego Hwy #Kingsthorpe at 9.15am. A rescue helicopter is at the scene for other patients. — Queensland Ambulance (@QldAmbulance) October 2, 2018

The highway is expected to be closed for some time but a police spokeswoman was unable to say when it would re-open.

All emergency services remain on the scene with Forensic Crash Unit investigations soon to get under way.

A B-double truck involved in the crash is off the highway about 100m from where two extensively damaged cars are at the intersection with Brimblecombe Rd.

The tray of a Ute torn off the vehicle is about 50m from the two vehicles.

TUESDAY, 9.30AM: TWO people are trapped and one person is unconscious after a multi-vehicle crash at Oakey this morning.

Emergency services are responding to reports a truck and two cars have collided at the intersection of Brimblecombe Rd and the Warrego Highway.

Initial reports suggest two people are entrapped in the vehicles involved with one person unconscious.

Second rescue helicopter landing at scene of serious multi-vehicle crash on the Warrego Highway near Oakey @the_chronicle_ pic.twitter.com/ymsOcFQIuM — Tara Miko (@Tara_Miko) October 2, 2018

Multiple Queensland Fire and Emergency Services are en route to the crash reported about 9.20am.

The highway is closed in both directions and a LifeFlight helicopter has arrived at the scene.